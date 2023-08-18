Artificial Intelligence in Education: Teaching Students to Use AI Responsibly

As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes increasingly accessible, there is growing speculation regarding its role in education. While concerns about AI facilitating cheating persist among professors and teachers, one Oklahoma university is taking a proactive approach to equip students with the skills to utilize AI as a valuable tool, rather than a means of cheating.

Laura Dumin, the AI Coordinator at the University of Central Oklahoma (UCO), emphasizes the prevalence of AI in society and the need to consider its potential for aiding education. It is predicted that within a few years, distinguishing between human-written content and AI-generated content will become challenging. In light of this, Dumin argues that understanding how AI can be helpful is crucial.

The applications of AI are vast, ranging from simple recommendations to even writing entire research papers. This has raised concerns within higher education institutions nationwide. At UCO, professors are gradually integrating AI into the classroom, hoping to educate students on its appropriate usage and discourage reliance on it solely for cheating purposes.

Amanda Keesee, the Manager of Technology and Training at UCO, explains that the university approaches AI implementation with cautious optimism. Keesee works closely with professors, providing guidance on incorporating AI and promoting best practices for integrating technology into the education sector. Dumin, the AI Coordinator and a full-time professor, utilizes AI in her courses in various ways.

Dumin actively involves AI in her classroom by demonstrating its capabilities through CHATGPT, an AI language model. She encourages students to pose questions to the AI and use it for tasks like drafting a paper and seeking feedback or identifying missed points and potential counterarguments. According to Dumin, these practices prove to be highly beneficial for students.

To address concerns of hesitant professors, Keesee suggests a gradual introduction of AI in the classroom. For instance, allowing students to use AI for brainstorming or initial guidance on assignments and subsequently requiring them to express their own ideas in their own words.

At UCO, individual professors have the autonomy to decide whether to permit AI usage in their respective courses. However, students who misuse AI and employ it for cheating will face consequences similar to those for plagiarism.

Both Keesee and Dumin believe that introducing AI at the college level will enhance the students’ preparedness for their future careers. Equipping students with the ability to use AI responsibly and recognize it as a valuable resource and tool will give them a competitive edge in their respective fields.

Overall, UCO’s initiative to teach students the responsible use of AI demonstrates a forward-thinking approach that acknowledges the increasing presence of AI in various aspects of society, including education.