AI in Beauty and Cosmetics Market Expected to Reach $6.8 Billion by 2027

The global AI in beauty and cosmetics market is projected to grow from $2.68 billion in 2022 to $3.27 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7%. However, the Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in the short term. Economic sanctions, commodity price surges, and supply chain disruptions have caused inflation across goods and services, affecting many markets worldwide. Despite this, the AI in beauty and cosmetics market is expected to reach $6.8 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 14.4%.

The AI in beauty and cosmetics market includes revenues generated by entities through personalized product suggestions, skin analysis chatbots, smart mirrors, and virtual assistants. It also includes sales of smart skincare devices, smart mirrors, smart makeup tools, smart hair tools, and custom fragrance creation. The market value represents the goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers.

Artificial intelligence in beauty and cosmetics refers to the utilization of advanced techniques such as machine learning to analyze and comprehend different elements of beauty and cosmetics, providing personalized beauty matching. It enables facial visualization, skin assessment, and personalized suggestions for skincare and treatments.

North America was the largest region in the AI in beauty and cosmetics market in 2022. The main types of AI in beauty and cosmetics market are personalized recommendation tools, performance marketing measurement platforms, demand forecasting and supply chain tools, real-time customer service platforms, and AI-based beauty devices.

The growing demand for personalized beauty and cosmetic products is driving the growth of AI in the beauty and cosmetics market. Personalized products are customized to each customer’s unique needs and preferences, including ingredients, textures, perfumes, and packaging. Companies in the market are also adopting technological advancements to sustain their position. For instance, The Estée Lauder Companies launched a Voice-Enabled Makeup Assistant (VMA) application, and Givaudan acquired Myrissi, a company specialized in producing aromatic products.

The AI in beauty and cosmetics market report covers various countries, including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA. It provides market statistics, trends, opportunities, and other data.