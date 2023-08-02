Artificial Intelligence Detects More Breast Cancers than Radiologists, Study Finds

Artificial intelligence (AI) is proving to be more effective in detecting breast cancers from mammograms compared to traditional screening by radiologists, as per the initial results of a Swedish trial. This trial, published in the Lancet Oncology, is the first randomized controlled study of its kind to examine the use of AI in breast cancer screening. It comes at a time when the landscape for AI technology and its regulation is rapidly evolving.

The interim findings indicate that using AI-supported analysis of mammograms, in combination with one or two radiologists, led to a 20% increase in the detection of cancers compared to the use of two radiologists without AI. Additionally, the workload for radiologists was substantially reduced, with a decrease of 44% in the time spent reading mammograms.

The ongoing trial involved over 80,000 women in Sweden. Half of the participants had their mammograms evaluated by two radiologists without the assistance of AI, while the other half had their mammograms analyzed by AI and a radiographer. In cases where AI generated the highest risk score, two radiologists reviewed the mammogram.

The findings are significant, given the growing interest in the potential opportunities and risks that AI presents in medicine and other areas. While AI is increasingly being used in medical settings, there are concerns about the training and validation of algorithms in these spaces, as well as the potential for bias and over-diagnosis.

Despite the positive results, lead author Kristina Lång from Lund University in Sweden emphasized that further results are needed to determine if AI reduces the number of cancers detected between screenings. The ultimate goal is to assess whether AI is ready to be implemented in mammography screening. Lång highlighted that the main advantage of AI at present is its potential to alleviate the heavy workload of radiologists, allowing them to assist more patients.

Commenting on the study, Stephen Duffy, professor of cancer screening at Queen Mary University of London, noted that reducing the time burden on radiologists is of great importance in breast screening programs. However, he raised concerns about the risk of over-detection of harmless lesions with the use of AI.

This study is groundbreaking as it is the first randomized trial to investigate the use of AI in mammography reading. It highlights the significance of such trials in ensuring the safety of AI systems, which may produce errors that are unpredictable and not explainable by human logic, according to an editorial in European Radiology.