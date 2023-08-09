The Political Significance of AI in Global Elections

More than 70 countries are set to have regional or national elections by the end of 2024, affecting over 2 billion people, particularly those in the global south. The integrity of democracy is facing unprecedented challenges, with growing concerns about the role of information pollution from influential US and Chinese corporations. However, a new concern is emerging: the increasing influence of artificial intelligence (AI), specifically generative AI like OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

The recent hype around AI has led to alarmist narratives, fueled in part by the tech industry itself. OpenAI’s founder, Sam Altman, has been advocating for AI regulation while also seeking favorable terms under the EU’s proposed AI Act. Altman identifies generative AI as a major threat to democracy, warning of a deluge of disinformation blurring the lines between fact and fiction. However, it’s essential to consider that this juncture was reached long ago.

Tech giants such as TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter have developed highly vulnerable AI systems that have been exploited for spreading disinformation during elections worldwide. Examples include Twitter’s trending algorithm being manipulated by a disinformation industry in Kenya and the propagation of hateful propaganda videos through TikTok’s algorithm in Kenya’s 2022 elections.

Autocratic regimes exploit emotions and polarize people, leveraging social media platforms like Facebook and TikTok to disseminate propaganda through microtargeting and by bypassing election silence windows. This demonstrates that effective disinformation campaigns don’t solely rely on AI-generated content. The crux of the issue lies in how people interpret information facilitated by AI systems on tech platforms.

Therefore, the tech industry’s sudden concern about the risks of AI should be met with skepticism. Letting corporations define the safety and risk mitigation of this technology undermines trusted institutions like consumer and data protection agencies. The tech industry has followed the exploitative practices of western corporations, disregarding the harm caused in developing countries while advocating for regulatory oversight.

It’s crucial not to overlook the existing harms perpetuated by AI, particularly in developing countries. The rise of AI, driven by monopolistic capitalists, selectively addresses certain concerns while disregarding others. Therefore, advocates and observers of democracy, especially in developing nations, need to remain focused on the current problems instead of imagining a distant future.

If we fail to learn from the past and the practices of current tech corporations, AI development will continue at an accelerated pace. Understanding the political and economic conditions from which AI arises is essential. The centralization of power, extractive economics, and reckless growth of AI further perpetuate the injustices ingrained within our capitalist world.

