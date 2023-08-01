The Buzz Continues: AI Remains a Hot Topic in Second Quarter Earnings Season

Three months after the AI hype boosted the stock market, the buzz around artificial intelligence continues into the second quarter earnings season. However, tech leaders are urging patience and investors are reacting differently.

Microsoft, known for its AI investments, cautioned investors that growth from its AI services will be gradual as Azure AI scales. This tempered outlook caused Microsoft’s stock to drop by 4%. On the other hand, companies like Meta and Alphabet were enthusiastic about their AI investments and were rewarded for it. Meta stock rose 9% after its report, while Alphabet stock gained 10% since its earnings call.

Industry experts warn that AI adoption will not happen overnight and will be a slow and steady process. While last quarter saw everyone talking about their AI strategies, this quarter is different. Uber, which considers itself a technology company, did not mention AI in its earnings call until prompted. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi stated that large language models are not yet capable of solving complex problems like pricing and routing.

Despite some caution, Meta and Alphabet are fully committed to AI. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg highlighted the success of AI solutions in driving engagement and increasing revenues on their platform. Alphabet demonstrated growth in AI and reported a 5% increase in search revenue. The company’s generative AI offerings are expanding its total addressable market, and the number of customers has grown more than 15 times.

Snap also discussed its AI prospects, particularly its My AI chatbot. However, even with 150 million users and 10 billion messages sent, Snap reported its second consecutive quarter of revenue declines. The challenge for Snap lies in its investments to rebuild its ad platform, which has resulted in higher AI costs impacting its financials.

While AI continues to be a hot topic, it is clear that the road to widespread adoption will be gradual. Companies like Microsoft, Meta, and Alphabet are making significant investments in AI, but it will take time for these technologies to fully mature and deliver on their promises.