Generative AI: The Hype, the Dangers, and the Resistance

The gold rush surrounding generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT and Stable Diffusion has led to exaggerated claims about their capabilities. However, these systems do not truly understand anything; they use technology intended for classification in reverse, generating media instead of analyzing it.

The latest generation of generative AI systems has attracted significant investment from both well-known tech giants and smaller startups. These companies promise to revolutionize various fields, from office collaboration to algorithmic trading. Billions of dollars have been invested in generative AI companies in recent years.

While these technologies may seem promising, there are inherent dangers associated with them. The systems can produce inferior quality products and misinformation, and they have the potential to replace human workers. The harms of generative AI, including racism, sexism, and misinformation, are well-documented. The systems are designed to produce plausible word sequences, even if they are false or harmful.

One of the biggest threats posed by these technologies is the direct discipline of workers. Claims that generative AI will automate various jobs and free humans for more creative tasks are unfounded. Instead, these technologies are more likely to contribute to austerity measures and profit-maximization, resulting in a decline in social services and weakened regulation.

Even within the information economy, generative AI systems cannot fully complete tasks on their own. They still require human verification, which may lead to laid-off workers being rehired at lower wages or further gig economy exploitation.

This business model is not only detrimental to workers but also to consumers and companies licensing these tools. Companies have limited control over the biases and misinformation embedded in the AI models, exposing themselves to potential harm and regulatory consequences.

Fortunately, resistance is emerging. Workers, such as the Writers Guild of America, are pushing back against the use of AI in creative processes, going on strike to protect their jobs. Artists and computer scientists are also taking action by creating tools that prevent AI models from using their artwork as training data.

This resistance is paving the way for regulation in the field of generative AI. It is essential to examine funding priorities, legitimize academic projects, and ensure that labor is not further casualized in the face of these technologies. Regulation and accountability mechanisms are necessary to address the dangers and ethical implications of generative AI.