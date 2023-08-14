Artificial Intelligence Transforming Supply Chains in the Shipping Industry

According to a report by the Financial Times, companies like Maersk, Siemens, and Unilever are utilizing generative artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance their supply chains. These firms are using AI to source new supplies, finalize contracts, and ensure ethical business practices by avoiding companies involved in environmental and human rights abuses. The implementation of new supply chain laws in countries like Germany, which require companies to monitor these issues, has further spurred interest and investment in AI technology.

Maersk, for instance, has seen significant changes in the past year due to the adoption of generative AI. The company has provided funding to Pactum, a San Francisco-based firm, to develop a chatbot similar to ChatGPT. This AI-powered bot has successfully negotiated contracts with suppliers for Maersk, Walmart, and Wesco. The ability to quickly reach out to suppliers during times of war, the COVID-19 pandemic, or supply chain disruptions is essential in today’s fast-paced business environment. Walmart, which has tens of thousands of suppliers, benefits greatly from this efficient approach.

The shift towards AI in the shipping and logistics industry comes at a time when businesses are searching for smarter ways to operate. The offline nature of the global freight market has led to significant wastage of billions of dollars. By embracing modern technology, such as AI, companies can improve operational efficiency and address supply chain problems that have arisen in recent years.

Moreover, the shipping industry is facing increasing pressure due to declining global demand for container transportation. Maersk’s CEO, Vincent Clerc, revealed that customers have been reducing their inventory, and this trend shows no signs of ending soon. By leveraging AI and other technological advancements, the shipping industry can streamline processes, reduce waste, and adapt to changing market conditions efficiently.

Overall, the integration of AI technology in the shipping industry has the potential to revolutionize supply chain management. With the ability to source supplies, negotiate contracts, and ensure ethical business practices, companies can create more efficient and sustainable supply chains in an increasingly competitive market.