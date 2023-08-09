Aircraft Contrails Could Be Reduced with AI Technology, Study Shows

Aircraft contrails, which are clouds of condensation that form behind planes, may soon become less common thanks to a new experiment conducted by Google and American Airlines. The study utilized artificial intelligence (AI) models to help pilots choose different altitudes, resulting in a 54% reduction in contrails. Google researchers stated that this is the first evidence that commercial flights can actively avoid contrails and reduce their climate impact.

Contrails form when aircraft engine soot combines with water particles in humid air, leading to the formation of ice crystals. These particles then reflect light and radiated heat, contributing to global heating. Aviation is responsible for approximately 2.5% of global CO₂ emissions, with an even greater impact on global heating when considering non-CO₂ pollutants. As no scalable technology exists to decarbonize long-haul flights, research on aviation’s climate impact is crucial, especially as air travel demand is expected to rise in the future.

According to Our World in Data, contrails account for the largest share of non-carbon warming from planes. Aircraft manufacturers like Airbus and Boeing have been exploring methods to reduce contrails, such as avoiding areas that induce their formation. In collaboration with American Airlines, Google combined a contrail model from sustainable technology company Breakthrough Energy, satellite imagery, weather data, and flight path information to identify routes that minimize contrails. This enabled the development of contrail forecast maps.

Although flights that avoided contrails burned 2% more fuel, Google estimated that the overall increase in fuel consumption across an airline’s flights could be limited to 0.3%, as the majority of contrails are caused by a small percentage of flights. The cost of contrail avoidance could range from $5 to $25 per tonne of CO₂ equivalent, making it a potentially competitive reduction strategy in terms of cost.

While the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) previously stated that contrail avoidance could take up to a decade to mature, the Google experiment indicates that the technology might be ready sooner than expected. Further improvements and developments are expected, and providing contrail avoidance services could become a lucrative venture for Google.