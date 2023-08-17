15 Billion AI Images Generated in One Year: How It Compares to Traditional Photography

A recent study by Everypixel Journal has revealed that within a span of one year, approximately 15 billion images were produced using artificial intelligence (AI). To put this staggering number into perspective, it took around 150 years for traditional photography to reach the same level of output.

The study focused on four AI image-generating platforms: DALL-E, Midjourney, Stable Diffusion, and Adobe Firefly. By analyzing the data from these platforms, researchers concluded that AI has generated a total of 15 billion images so far. In comparison, traditional photography, which began around 1826, took until 1975 to produce an equivalent number of photos.

To arrive at the 15 billion AI image figure, the study leveraged OpenAI’s report that users of its DALL-E 2 platform generated over two million images. Using this data, the team estimated approximately 916 million images were generated within a span of 15 months.

Additionally, insights from Midjourney revealed that its server receives 20 to 40 job requests per second. Taking this information into account, the researchers approximated that the platform’s 15 million registered users collectively generate around 2.5 million images daily, resulting in a total of 964 million images since its launch in July 2022.

The analysis of Stable Diffusion, an open-source software employed by various platforms and apps, posed certain challenges due to its multiplicity. Nevertheless, it is estimated that Stable Diffusion’s own platforms accounted for 690 million images. However, when considering the multiple companies utilizing its technology, the total number of AI images attributed to Stable Diffusion surpasses 12.5 billion—approximately 80% of all AI-generated images.

Furthermore, Adobe Firefly, a technology that entered the market just three months ago, announced that one billion images have already been generated using their system.

It is important to note, however, that the study acknowledges its limitations, as the data used for analysis is based on available information and extrapolations. Additionally, it is worth considering that analog photography, which preceded digital photography, cannot be directly compared to AI-generated images, as it involved a more intricate and time-consuming process.

To provide some context, a separate study revealed that a remarkable 1.8 trillion photos are taken each year, equivalent to approximately 196 million photos per hour. Hence, while the proliferation of AI images is notable, it is crucial to recognize that they are still dwarfed by the vast number of real photos captured by humans.