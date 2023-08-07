The AI-Generated Phanatic: A Failed Attempt to Capture the Charm

The marketing team of an online sportsbook, BetOnline.ag, recently attempted to recreate all MLB mascots using artificial intelligence (AI). However, their efforts fell short with the beloved Phillie Phanatic. The AI-generated version of the iconic mascot lacked the charisma and character that has endeared him to fans for decades.

The Phanatic, with his stylish sneakers and flipped-back hat, exudes effortless coolness. He has a certain charm that combines a hint of mischief with a warm demeanor. His iconic snout and blue plumage have made him a beloved figure amongst Philadelphians, with legal battles even fought over his likeness.

On the other hand, the AI-generated Phanatic is a bizarre creation. Its bright-red neckbeard and happy eyes do not match its lackluster appearance. It fails to capture the essence of the real Phanatic and instead presents an unrealistic image that is more suited for Hollywood. The AI mascot seems more like a protein bar-tossing ATV rider rather than a mascot with a passion for food.

While the AI’s attempt to recreate mascots is not the first, it is another example of how machine learning struggles to capture the unique qualities of beloved characters. Other AI-generated mascots, such as the Chicago Cub and Detroit Tiger, are passable but still lack the same warmth and charm of their original counterparts.

This should serve as a message to others considering using AI to modify icons. The Phanatic’s snout may be altered, leading to consequences like a hot dog cannon. Ultimately, attempting to “spruce up” a beloved character through AI is likely to fall flat and disappoint fans who cherish their beloved mascots.