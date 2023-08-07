The AI-Generated Phanatic: A Failed Attempt at Recreation

The marketing team of an online sportsbook has jumped on the AI trend by attempting to recreate the iconic Phillie Phanatic, an MLB mascot loved by many. BetOnline.ag, the sportsbook in question, used machine learning technology and prompted the AI with requests for variations of the “Atlanta Braves mascot.” While they may have thought they were doing a service, companies cannot continue to get away with these AI creations.

The Phillie Phanatic, known for its charismatic personality and unique appearance, has been a beloved figure in Philadelphia for decades. With its stylish sneakers, flipped-back hat, and distinctive snout and blue plumage, the Phanatic has won the hearts of Philadelphians and is considered one of baseball’s most cherished mascots.

In contrast, the AI-generated Phanatic lacks the charm and authenticity of the original. It is unclear what type of creature it is supposed to represent, with its bright-red neckbeard and oddly happy eyes. The AI version falls short of capturing the essence of the real Phanatic, with its personality, love for food (especially hoagies), and unique dance moves.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that machine learning has failed to replicate the Phanatic’s special qualities. Previous attempts, such as Dall-E 2’s monstrous interpretations, proved equally baffling. While the AI technology succeeded in imagining animals like the Chicago Cub and Detroit Tiger, there was still something off about their eyes. Mascots like the reimagined Houston Astro lacked the warmth and appeal of their original counterparts.

This failed attempt to recreate the Phanatic serves as a warning to anyone considering using AI to alter or improve iconic figures. Messing with the charm and essence of beloved mascots can lead to undesired outcomes. As the saying goes, mess with the snout, and you get the hot dog cannon.