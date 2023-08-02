Salesforce and Slack Discuss Integration and Automation Strategy

Salesforce acquired workspace messenger Slack in 2021 for $27.7 billion. Two years later, the companies are focusing on integrating and collaborating through new automation trends.

Slack CEO, Lidiane Jones, emphasized the need for automation adoption and discussed the strategy to implement AI for their clients. She mentioned that the platform is being used across the entire organization and that there is a faster adoption of automation.

Jones referred to Slack’s State of Work report, which highlighted the “need for connection” among workers. The report also emphasized the importance of “more purposeful time together” for teams in the office. She also mentioned how Slack supports the hybrid work environment, allowing customers to take advantage of the platform for evolving work practices.

The integration between Salesforce and Slack aims to provide seamless collaboration and enhanced automation capabilities to their clients. With Salesforce’s CRM expertise and Slack’s messaging and collaboration tools, their joint efforts can offer a comprehensive solution for organizations.

The integration of AI and automation into the collaboration platform is intended to improve productivity and streamline workflows. By leveraging artificial intelligence, the companies aim to provide users with intelligent automation features that can simplify repetitive tasks, enhance communication, and enable better decision-making.

Overall, Salesforce and Slack are focused on creating a unified platform that can transform the way organizations work and collaborate. Through the integration of automation trends and AI capabilities, they aim to provide a seamless and efficient experience for their users.