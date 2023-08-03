AI Advancements and Job Disruptions

It has been less than a year since the introduction of generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and the technology has already shown remarkable advancements. In fact, it has even surpassed human capabilities in certain areas.

Psychologist and AI expert Banu Kellner highlights that AI now performs as well as the average programmer and has even passed the bar exam. Additionally, a recent study showed that patients prefer a chatbot’s bedside manner over a conventional doctor.

It is not just white-collar jobs involving data collection and analysis that are at risk. AI is also impacting creative industries. It can now create headshots, compose music, write film scripts, and even plan vacations. This means that customers no longer need to hire photographers or other creatives for these tasks.

Kellner emphasizes that various professions are vulnerable to AI, including architecture firms, engineering, financial advising, and journalism. However, she believes that jobs requiring a human touch that cannot be delegated to AI, at least until humanoid robots take over, are relatively safe in the short term.

While job disruptions caused by AI are inevitable, Kellner also points out the enormous opportunities that come with it. She believes that AI could inspire entrepreneurship and make it easier for individuals to start their own businesses. With the guidance of AI tools, entrepreneurs can receive step-by-step instructions on how to create products and run one-person shops.

To navigate the rapid changes brought by AI, Kellner emphasizes the importance of executives and individuals familiarizing themselves with new AI tools. They need to find synergy between AI and employees to ensure that workers can be up-skilled and re-skilled.

Kellner also stresses the need to prepare the public for the transformative impact of AI on jobs. She expresses concerns about the mental health consequences of job disruptions and recommends understanding the risks and potential benefits of AI. The direction and intentional use of AI will play a crucial role in shaping its impact on humanity.

While the future of AI remains unpredictable, Kellner emphasizes the importance of maintaining a positive vision and making informed decisions as new capabilities emerge.