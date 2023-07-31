The Growing Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security

Artificial intelligence (AI) and its sub-categories are increasingly becoming crucial in the field of cyber security. A study conducted last year revealed that 77% of cyber security leaders utilize a product that incorporates AI. However, further analysis of the data indicated that only 66% of those using AI-based security products claimed to fully comprehend how AI enhances their effectiveness. Additionally, only 52% of respondents believed that cyber security vendors were transparent in their marketing of AI capabilities.

These figures highlight the gap between the adoption rate of AI and the understanding of the technology among cyber security professionals. It is not surprising that not all professionals in this field are expected to possess in-depth knowledge of AI-based technologies. Conversely, the cyber security market has witnessed rapid expansion, leading to vendors competing to acquire and retain customers by making extravagant claims about their offerings.

Nevertheless, it is essential for cyber security professionals to have frameworks to determine which solutions are best suited to their needs and genuinely enhance their defenses. It is crucial for technical salespeople to effectively explain how their solutions address specific use cases and meet the requirements of the organization. This requires going beyond high-level marketing claims and understanding the underlying technologies offered by vendors.

AI also presents technical challenges and security risks. Adversarial system manipulation and data poisoning can lead to incorrect outcomes and bias in AI algorithms. Consequently, it is important to thoroughly comprehend the offerings of AI vendors and the associated risks.

Despite these challenges, AI does have a significant role to play in cyber security. Notably, there have been developments in the use of generative chatbots by cyber criminals to craft tailored phishing emails and code malware. While efforts have been made to develop tools that can identify chatbot-generated content, there is currently no foolproof method to do so. This correlates with a rise in pretexting attacks, suggesting that cyber criminals are increasingly using chatbots to carry out text-based attacks.

To counter these threats, cyber security professionals can leverage AI to detect such attacks. Natural language processing (NLP) and natural language understanding (NLU) algorithms are utilized by integrated cloud email security (ICES) solutions to identify social engineering techniques, including pretexting, which are commonly used in text-based attacks like business email compromise and impersonation attacks. AI can also aid in detecting patterns in malware and phishing links without relying solely on predefined signatures.

Organizations that fail to adopt AI-based security solutions may find themselves more vulnerable to cyber attacks. However, it is essential for cyber security professionals to thoroughly evaluate AI technologies and ensure that the selected solutions align with their specific use cases, do not introduce new attack surfaces, and perform as advertised.