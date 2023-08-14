AI: From Malevolent Force to Helpful Assistant

The never-ending debate about whether AI is good or evil has reached its peak during this year’s “generative AI moment” in the tech world. While opinions differ, popular perception often portrays AI as a malevolent force, reminiscent of the HAL 9000 computer from the iconic 1968 movie, 2001: A Space Odyssey.

However, CX analyst Liz Miller of Constellation Research offers a different perspective, drawing a comparison between AI and Meryl Streep’s helpful assistant in the 2006 film, The Devil Wears Prada. In the movie, Anne Hathaway’s character, Andy, provides valuable information to Streep’s character, acting as her assistant. Miller believes AI technology can serve a similar purpose in the real world.

Contrary to the belief that AI will take over every aspect of our lives, Miller argues that AI should focus on taking over tasks that humans may not have the capacity to complete in a timely manner. Already, we see the influence of AI through digital assistants and generative AI-supported systems like Microsoft’s Copilot and Salesforce’s various GPT tools.

Miller highlights that AI’s role is not to replace humans but to augment their capabilities. She explains that, rather than being seen as a villain like HAL 9000, AI should be embraced for its potential to assist and support human efforts.

During the TechTarget Editorial’s Targeting AI podcast, Miller also sheds light on other topics including the evolving X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter). However, her main focus remains on the future of AI and its connection to Elon Musk’s nascent AI venture, xAI.

In conclusion, the perception of AI as either good or evil is subjective. While it has been portrayed negatively in movies, AI’s true potential lies in its ability to assist humans in accomplishing tasks more efficiently and effectively, much like the helpful assistant in The Devil Wears Prada.