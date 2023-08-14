Microsoft Store Introduces AI Summaries for User Reviews

In recent weeks, Windows 11 Insider preview testers have been able to enjoy a new feature in the Microsoft Store app: generative AI-based summaries of user reviews for individual apps. Now, this feature is reportedly rolling out to the stable, public version of Windows 11, along with an AI hub in the Microsoft Store.

Twitter user Phantomocean3, known for spotting unannounced features and upgrades in Windows builds, discovered that the Microsoft Store’s AI summaries are now available to the public. The discovery was first reported by MSPowerUser.

Based on the example provided, the new Microsoft Store review summaries appear to be positive, highlighting features that users have liked about the app. It remains unclear whether Microsoft’s AI will also categorize apps based on specific criticisms from users.

Microsoft has been focused on integrating AI into Windows 11, leveraging its partnership with ChatGPT creator OpenAI. Apart from the AI Bing Chat integration into the operating system, Microsoft has unveiled an upcoming AI-powered Windows Copilot tool and AI-driven upgrades for Office.

Note: This article has been translated from Swedish to English and was originally published on pcforalla.se.