The Impact of AI-Assisted Inventors on the Patent System

Stephen Thaler’s Artificial Inventor Project has developed software called the Device for the Autonomous Bootstrapping of Unified Sentience (DABUS), which aims to invent without human assistance. Despite patent offices and courts ruling that DABUS cannot be named as an inventor on a patent application, this raises questions about the influence of AI-assisted inventing on the patent system.

The argument that inventions created by AI cannot be patented at all is flawed. Humans have been using various tools to facilitate the inventing process for centuries, including AI systems and other software. In all cases, the humans who utilize these tools are recognized as inventors on patents. While today’s AI systems have more advanced capabilities, they still require human design, configuration, and input. Patentability lies in human ingenuity, even when powerful AI tools are used.

Therefore, even if an AI system cannot be named as an inventor, there is always at least one human inventor involved. Consequently, declining to recognize AI inventorship does not result in a lack of patent protection for AI-generated inventions. As long as there is at least one human inventor and the invention meets all other legal requirements, such inventions can be patented. The US Patent and Trademark Office regularly grants patents for inventions generated with AI as a tool.

While the focus on inventorship is understandable due to concerns about technology replacing humans, it distracts from the practical challenges AI presents to the patent system. A more crucial issue is whether AI-related inventions satisfy the legal requirement of nonobviousness. As AI becomes more powerful, the patent system must determine whether individual inventions are beyond the ability of an ordinary inventor equipped with increasingly advanced AI tools.

Naming AI systems as inventors on patents would not incentivize additional inventive effort and public disclosure, which are fundamental to the patent system. If AI systems become fully autonomous inventors, it may be worth considering the removal of the patent system. However, until then, promoting innovation is best served by reserving the title of “inventor” for humans alone.

