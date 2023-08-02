Synthetic Data Faces Challenges in Adoption for Healthcare Research

Healthcare companies have shown interest in the possibilities of synthetic data, which is created by applying artificial intelligence algorithms to real data sets. However, the widespread adoption of this technology has been limited due to ongoing challenges.

Drug and health researchers have been experimenting with synthetic data for years. It allows them to analyze the impact of a drug on specific subpopulations without privacy and regulatory constraints. A 2021 study by Gartner estimated that 60% of the data used in AI and analytics projects would be synthetically generated by next year. However, the reality is far from reaching this level of adoption.

Arun Chandrasekaran, an analyst at an IT research and consulting firm, stated that synthetic data has made progress in certain areas, such as training self-driving cars. However, adoption in health and drug research remains low, despite its potential in generating medical records.

The main hurdles for healthcare companies are the high cost of the technology and a limited number of vendors. However, the most significant challenge is ensuring that synthetic data accurately represents the target population, resembling real data.

Jim Swanson, the chief information officer of Johnson & Johnson, explained that the complexity and variability in healthcare and science make creating representative data sets difficult. Swanson sees potential in using synthetic data to analyze the long-term impacts and effectiveness of medicines already on the market. Currently, the company relies on de-identified patient data, which has identifiers removed or changed but can still be linked back to the individual. Synthetic data could expand the available data sets, even in areas with strict data restrictions.

However, creating a representative data set is a complex task due to the various variables in patients, such as their medications, smoking habits, and medical conditions. Additionally, these variables can change as new scientific discoveries arise. It is crucial to have an accurate mix and makeup of variables in the original data for synthetic data to be effective.