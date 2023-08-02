Synthetic Data Faces Challenges in Healthcare Industry Adoption

Healthcare companies are intrigued by the possibilities of synthetic data, which is created by applying artificial intelligence algorithms to real data sets. This technology allows researchers to analyze the impact of drugs on specific subpopulations without privacy and regulatory obstacles. A Gartner study projected that 60% of data used in AI and analytics projects by next year would be synthetically generated. However, industry adoption of synthetic data remains limited due to ongoing challenges.

While synthetic data has been successful in certain areas like training self-driving cars, its adoption in health and drug research has been slow. The high cost and limited number of vendors contribute to the lack of uptake, but the main obstacle is ensuring that synthetic data accurately represents the target population. Healthcare companies emphasize the importance of synthetic data being comparable to real data in order to provide specific and accurate examples.

Jim Swanson, CIO of Johnson & Johnson, acknowledges the complexity of the healthcare industry, making it a challenging problem to solve. However, he sees promise in using synthetic data to analyze the long-term impacts and effectiveness of medicines already on the market. Currently, the company relies on de-identified patient data, but synthetic data could provide larger datasets in areas with strict data regulations.

Creating a representative data set is difficult due to the numerous variables involved in patients’ health profiles. Factors such as medications, smoking habits, and medical conditions play a role and can change over time as new scientific discoveries emerge. Johnson & Johnson believes that overcoming these challenges will be crucial for synthetic data to realize its full potential in healthcare research and development.