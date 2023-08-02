The Potential and Challenges of Synthetic Data in Healthcare

Healthcare companies have been intrigued by the concept of “synthetic data,” which is created by applying artificial intelligence algorithms to real data sets. This technology allows researchers to analyze the impact of drugs on specific subpopulations without privacy and regulatory limitations. However, despite the potential, widespread adoption in the industry has been limited due to ongoing technological challenges.

A 2021 study by Gartner estimated that 60% of data used for AI and analytics projects would be synthetically generated by next year. However, this prediction seems unrealistic, as the adoption of synthetic data in healthcare has been slow. While it has found success in certain areas like training self-driving cars using synthetic images, its application in health and drug research, particularly in generating medical records, remains low.

The major impediments to adoption are the high cost of the technology and the limited number of vendors. However, healthcare companies highlight the fundamental challenge of ensuring that synthetic data accurately represents the target population. The data must be more like real data to be meaningful and reliable. Creating a representative data set is difficult due to the complexity and variability in healthcare and science.

Johnson & Johnson’s chief information officer, Jim Swanson, acknowledges the potential of synthetic data in analyzing the long-term impacts and effectiveness of medicines already on the market. Currently, the company uses de-identified patient data, but synthetic data could allow for larger data sets, even in areas with strict data regulations.

However, creating a representative data set poses challenges due to the multitude of variables in patients’ medical histories and the changing nature of research discoveries. Factors such as the number of medications a patient is taking, smoking habits, and the need for surgical procedures can impact the effectiveness of medicines. It is crucial to capture and reflect these variables accurately in the synthetic data.

In conclusion, while synthetic data holds promise in healthcare, there are several obstacles to overcome before it can be widely adopted. Issues related to cost, limited vendors, and the accuracy of synthetic data representation need to be addressed. Nevertheless, the potential benefits of synthetic data in enabling more efficient and comprehensive research make it an area of continued interest and development.