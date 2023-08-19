No Copyright Protection for AI-Generated Artwork, Judge Rules

Artwork created by artificial intelligence (AI) is not eligible for copyright protection due to its lack of human authorship, according to a federal judge in Washington, D.C. The ruling, made by Judge Beryl A. Howell of the US District Court for the District of Columbia, supports the decision of the US Copyright Office to deny a copyright registration to computer scientist Stephen Thaler. Thaler argued that a two-dimensional artwork created by his AI program, called “Creativity Machine,” should be eligible for protection.

This groundbreaking ruling is the first in the country to establish a boundary on the legal protections for AI-generated artwork. The rise of generative AI and its use in artistic works has prompted challenging questions about copyright and intellectual property rights. The judge acknowledged that the application of AI in the creative process will raise complex issues in the field of copyright.

In this particular case, Judge Howell determined that copyright protection cannot be granted to works created without any human involvement. This decision is consistent with previous cases where copyright protection was denied for works involving celestial beings, cultivated gardens, and even a monkey’s selfie.

While the ruling acknowledges the evolving landscape of copyright and the increasing use of AI in art, it clarifies that, in this instance, the absence of human involvement in creating the artwork disqualifies it from copyright protection.

Stephen Thaler, the president and CEO of Imagination Engines, plans to appeal the judgment. His attorney argues that denying copyright to AI-created works goes against the principle that copyright protection extends to all original works of authorship. The Copyright Office supports the court’s decision, stating that copyright law does not protect non-human creators.

This case raises important questions about the future of AI-generated art and its copyright status. The Copyright Office had recently issued guidance on the copyrightability of works created with AI, adding further complexity to the debate around AI authorship. While the denial of copyright protection to AI-generated artwork in this case sets a precedent, it remains an ongoing discussion area as the field continues to evolve.