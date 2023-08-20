Artificial Intelligence-Generated Art Cannot Be Copyrighted, Rules US Federal Judge

A US federal judge has ruled that art created by artificial intelligence (AI) cannot be protected by copyright. The ruling by US District Court Judge Beryl A. Howell supports the findings of Shira Perlmutter, the register of copyrights and director of the US Copyright Office, and rejects the plaintiff, Stephen Thaler.

Thaler, who heads the neural network firm Imagination Engines, has been working to establish AI as capable of authoring creative works. His AI project, called the Device for the Autonomous Bootstrapping of Unified Sentience (DABUS), produced an artwork titled “A Recent Entrance to Paradise.” However, the US Copyright Office denied Thaler’s application for copyright as the artwork was not created by a human.

The ruling has implications for the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strikes in Hollywood, as there are concerns that AI-generated work could be used by studios to avoid paying writers and actors. It also raises questions about copyright law’s ability to adapt to the times.

The ruling states that copyright law protects only works of human creation, emphasizing that human creativity is the core of copyrightability. The court cited previous cases, including one in which a book allegedly created by celestial beings was required to have some degree of human creativity to be copyrighted. Another case involved a monkey that took a selfie, with the court ruling that the monkey was ineligible to author creative work.

The question of copyrightability of AI-generated works has become increasingly relevant as generative AI becomes more prevalent worldwide. The US Copyright Office previously stated that most works made by AI cannot be copyrighted, although there may be copyright protection if there is a degree of human involvement.

With the entertainment and media industries investing heavily in generative AI, it is predicted that by 2025, 90% of all content may be partially AI-generated. The impact of this ruling on Hollywood and the growing use of AI in creative industries remains to be seen.