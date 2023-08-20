Judge Rules AI-Generated Art Does Not Qualify for Copyright Protection

A recent ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Beryl Howell has raised questions regarding the copyright protection of art created by artificial intelligence (AI) systems. The ruling supported a decision made by the U.S. Copyright Office, stating that a piece of art generated by Stephen Thaler’s “Creativity Machine” did not meet the requirements for copyright protection due to its lack of human authorship.

The CEO of Imagination Engines, Stephen Thaler listed Creativity Machines as the creator of a piece of artwork called “A Recent Entrance to Paradise” in 2018. This ruling could have implications for Hollywood studios and their acceptance of AI-generated content. The ability to use computers to create entire scenes or even shows and movies without human intervention is a topic of concern for Hollywood writers and actors who are currently participating in strikes. However, without copyright protection, the legal rights that studios would have over their own AI-generated content may be put into question.

This decision comes at a time when there is a growing interest in AI, particularly with the emergence of ChatGPT. Despite the creative abilities of AI, there are concerns about potential job displacement and unforeseen dangers associated with the technology.

The ruling recognizes that AI is still in its early stages, with Judge Howell acknowledging that copyright law is facing new challenges as artists incorporate AI into their creative processes. One of the main concerns is how AI-generated content will properly credit the original human-created works that contribute to its datasets.

Previous decisions have emphasized the importance of human involvement in art and other creative works in order to warrant copyright protection. The Supreme Court has noted that copyright is linked to the rights of individuals to their own intellectual creations.

Stephen Thaler has previously sought patents for various products generated by his AI system, DABUS, including a food container and flashlight. However, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office rejected these requests, stating that patents can only be granted to “natural persons.” Similar attempts have been made in Europe and the UK.

Thaler and his lawyer, Ryan Abbott, plan to appeal the ruling, expressing their disagreement with the court’s interpretation of the Copyright Act.