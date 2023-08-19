CityLife

The Power of AI Models

DC District Court Rules AI-Generated Artwork Cannot Be Copyrighted

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 19, 2023
The United States District Court Judge Beryl A. Howell has ruled that AI-generated artwork cannot be copyrighted. The ruling came as Judge Howell presided over a lawsuit against the US Copyright Office, which had refused to grant copyright to Stephen Thaler for an AI-generated image created using the Creativity Machine algorithm that he developed. Thaler had attempted to copyright the image multiple times, but his applications were repeatedly rejected.

In her decision, Judge Howell stated that copyright has always required human authorship and that works created “absent any guiding human hand” have never been granted copyright. She referred to past cases, such as the famous monkey selfie case, to support her ruling. However, she did acknowledge that the use of AI as a tool in creating new artwork raises challenging questions about the amount of human input necessary for copyright.

Stephen Thaler plans to appeal the ruling, and his attorney, Ryan Abbot, expressed disagreement with the court’s interpretation of the Copyright Act. The US Copyright Office also supported the court’s decision.

The ruling adds to the ongoing debate surrounding copyright law and artificial intelligence. Other recent lawsuits, such as those filed by Sarah Silverman and other authors against OpenAI and Meta over data scraping practices, demonstrate the increasing intersection between AI and copyright law.

As the use of AI in the creative process continues to evolve, the legal landscape around copyright and AI-generated art remains uncertain.

