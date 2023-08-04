Tech Investors Await Impact of Generative AI on Industry Finances

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) has been a driving force behind the recent rally in the tech market, propelling US stocks higher. However, despite the optimism surrounding generative AI, tech companies have been hesitant to provide specific forecasts about when it will impact their financials.

During the recent earnings season, major tech companies such as Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, and Microsoft reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings. However, they have been unwilling to predict when new AI features will be integrated into their products and services, or how much they will charge for the technology.

This uncertainty has left investors frustrated. Analysts, like Brent Thill from Jefferies, noted that while the hype around generative AI is present, the revenue impact is not. Nevertheless, the earnings season has boosted share prices, with Meta, Amazon, and Apple experiencing impressive gains of over 50%.

Interestingly, these companies have shown unusual cost discipline, resulting in better-than-expected earnings due to job cuts and decreased spending. For example, Amazon’s operating profit margin increased to 5.7% in the second quarter, significantly higher than earlier in the year. Apple also prioritized cost containment amidst a challenging economic environment.

However, the focus on cost discipline may be short-lived as a new investment wave related to generative AI looms. Microsoft, which has been quick to incorporate AI into its offerings, has already signaled increased capital spending. Its current fiscal year is expected to see rising expenditure on data centers and related infrastructure, with analysts at Morgan Stanley predicting capital spending of $50 billion over the next 12 months.

While Microsoft is more proactive in its investment plans, other companies, like Meta, remain uncertain about the timing and extent of their AI investments. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, acknowledged the need for investment but could not provide a clear indication of the necessary funds.

Overall, the revenue impact of generative AI remains uncertain, as the technology is still in its early stages. Tech executives, including Andy Jassy from Amazon and Satya Nadella from Microsoft, emphasized the transformative potential of generative AI but cautioned that it will take time for the financial impact to materialize.

As the industry navigates this new wave of AI investment, investors and analysts eagerly await concrete evidence of generative AI’s impact on revenue growth.