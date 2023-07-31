Perma Bull Perma Bear Sentiment Indicator

The AI-driven rally in the stock market continues, with the trendline holding on the pullback, indicating bullish behavior. The stock market is now back up against the low band of the resistance zone, forming a bullish pattern and negating the prior outside day pattern. RSI has pulled back, relieving the overbought condition, which is a bullish sign.

Wall Street is currently favoring perma bulls over perma bears, whereas last year, it was the opposite. Interestingly, many perma bull gurus were initially oblivious to the AI rally and only recognized it when it became widely known. This rally has benefited the perma bulls.

Prudent investors should not blindly follow either perma bulls or perma bears. Smart money uses the crowd’s reaction to these gurus as a sentiment indicator. Generally, it is favorable to buy when perma bears are revered and to exercise caution when perma bulls are revered.

Important earnings reports from Apple and Amazon are expected to be released on August 3 after the market close. The jobs report is also awaited.

The Bank of Japan surprised the market with its decision to widen the band for yield control. Eurozone GDP and CPI data came in slightly below expectations. China’s manufacturing PMI was in line with consensus, but non-manufacturing PMI fell short.

In early trading, the momo crowd is buying stocks, gold, and oil, while smart money remains inactive.

Bitcoin is range-bound, and the SEC’s instruction to Coinbase to halt trading on most crypto coins except Bitcoin could have had severe consequences if followed.

The short-term early stock market indicator is neutral, but the market is expected to open higher.

Investors are advised to continue holding positions, with the option to allocate some cash to short-term tactical trades. Protection bands should be determined based on individual risk preferences.

The traditional 60/40 portfolio allocation may not be favorable for long duration strategic bonds at this time. Those who prefer a traditional allocation should focus on high-quality bonds and shorter durations. Bond ETFs can be used tactically, rather than strategically.

