Perma Bull Perma Bear Sentiment Indicator

The AI-driven rally in the stock market continues, with the trendline holding during the recent pullback, which is a bullish sign. The stock market is now back up against the low band of the resistance zone, forming a bullish pattern and negating the previous outside day pattern. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has pulled back, relieving the overbought condition and providing further bullish potential.

Perma bulls, who are always bullish, and perma bears, who are always bearish, have dominated Wall Street sentiment. However, the crowd is currently revering perma bulls and reviling perma bears, a shift from last year. It’s interesting to note that many perma bull gurus failed to recognize the early potential of the AI rally. Prudent investors should avoid following the extreme sentiments of perma bulls or perma bears.

Smart money sees the sentiment towards perma bulls and perma bears as an indicator. Generally, it’s favorable to buy when perma bears are revered and exercise caution when perma bulls are revered. This sentiment is one of the data points in the proprietary Arora Sentiment Indicator.

Important earnings reports from Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) are set to be released on August 3. Money is currently flowing into stocks like AAPL, NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA), Alphabet Inc. Class C (GOOG), AMZN, and Tesla Inc. (TSLA).

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) surprised markets by widening the band for yield control, leading to unexpected buying of Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) at a yield of 0.6%. In Europe, Eurozone GDP for Q2 came in at 0.3% quarter-over-quarter, while China’s manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) and non-manufacturing PMI showed mixed results.

The momo crowd is currently buying gold and oil in early trading. There has been a recent development with the SEC instructing Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) to halt trading on all crypto coins except Bitcoin (BTC/USD), which could have significant implications for the crypto market.

The very short-term stock market indicator is currently neutral, but the market is expected to open higher. Investors are advised to look ahead, continue holding long-term positions, and consider cash or Treasury bills for short-term tactical trades or as a hedge.

For those sticking to a traditional 60/40 stock and bond allocation, it may be prudent to focus on high-quality bonds with a duration of five years or less.