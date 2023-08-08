Austin Father Develops Child-Safe Chatbot for Kids

As kids in Central Texas go back to school, they may turn to AI resources like chatbots for information and answers to their questions about growing up. One Austin father and entrepreneur has created Pinwheel GPT, a safe chatbot specifically designed for kids.

Pinwheel originally started by developing smartphones for children, featuring parental monitoring of their activities and contact lists. Over the past year, the company has analyzed hundreds of millions of text messages exchanged by teens and children in order to create a child-appropriate language model with a human-like voice. The chatbot ensures there is no explicit content or links to the web.

The unique feature of Pinwheel GPT is that parents can join the conversation, clarify answers, and gain insight into their child’s curiosity. Pinwheel CEO Dane Witbeck emphasizes that parents should not fear AI, as this generation of technology is not dangerous and cannot replace humans entirely.

One concern parents may have is that their children may use AI to cheat on their homework. However, in testing, students utilized the chatbot in various creative ways, such as asking questions about relationships and seeking ideas for science fair projects.

According to the Pew Research Center, two-thirds of parents believe that parenting has become more challenging due to smartphones. Witbeck states that most conflicts between parents and children revolve around technology. He advises parents to prioritize building a relationship with their children and to be transparent about monitoring their activities, emphasizing the importance of setting boundaries.

The Pinwheel GPT technology allows children to ask up to 20 questions each month for free. For pricing and additional information, visit the Pinwheel website or download the app from the iOS or Google Play store. The chatbot is easily accessible through web browsers as well.