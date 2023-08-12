Artificial Intelligence Struggles to Decode Accents and Mispronunciations in YouTube Subtitles

The artificial intelligence (AI) program responsible for generating YouTube subtitles often faces difficulty deciphering the thick New Zealand accents and muddled syllables during meetings held by the Buller District Council. In some instances, the program gives up entirely, leaving the subtitle as [foreign], [music], or [applause]. Surprisingly, the AI-generated versions often turn out to be more fascinating than what the actual speakers said.

For example, during a recent council meeting, Buller Mayor Jamie Cleine’s statement was rendered by the AI as, “…following a call for experience of interest from those living within the local area who have been dominated by at least two residents or ratepayers…”, while Cleine actually said, “…following a call for expressions of interest from those living within the local area who have been nominated by at least two residents or ratepayers…”. Another instance involves the AI’s interpretation of Cleine’s words, which turned out as “…which again really does require resolution of cattle…”, whereas Cleine intended to say, “…which, again, really does require a resolution of council…”.

Council member Colin Reidy’s speech suffered a similar fate. The AI transcribed his statement as, “…the council shall procure an amendment to their own standing orders to ensure compliance with the screaming…”, when in reality, Reidy said, “…the council shall procure an amendment to their own standing orders to ensure compliance with this agreement…”. Additionally, the AI misinterpreted Reidy’s words as “…that all this uh Jesus should be made available…”, whereas Reidy meant for it to be “…that all agendas should be made available…”.

The AI even struggled with Cr Linda Webb’s statement. Instead of accurately capturing her words, the program produced “I know our subcommittee and Uncle Whoa will be.”, while Webb actually said, “I know our subcommittee at Inangahua will be.”

Similar discrepancies occurred with Cr Toni O’Keefe and Cr Annelise Pfahlert’s statements. The AI version of Cr O’Keefe’s words read, “…obviously all members kill like there needs to be reasons and grounds attached to this…”, while the correct statement should have been “…obviously all members feel like there needs to be reasons and grounds attached to this…”. Likewise, the AI’s interpretation of Cr Pfahlert’s remark was “I just think there’s a great hair really that…”, when Pfahlert actually said, “I just think, as a ratepayer reading that…”.

These instances highlight the challenges faced by AI programs in accurately deciphering accents and mispronunciations, and the unintended consequences that arise when relying solely on automated transcription technologies.