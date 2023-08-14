AI Facial Recognition Wrongfully Identifies Pregnant Woman for Carjacking

According to a federal lawsuit, an eight-month pregnant woman was wrongfully identified as a suspect in a violent carjacking due to artificial intelligence-powered facial recognition. Porcha Woodruff, a resident of Detroit, was approached by six police officers at her home early one morning in February. While getting her children ready for school, she was informed of her alleged arrest for robbery and carjacking. Woodruff, astonished by the accusation, pointed out her pregnancy before being handcuffed.

The lawsuit states that Woodruff was implicated as a suspect based on an unreliable facial recognition match. The photo used in the identification lineup was an outdated mug shot from 2015, despite the police having access to a more recent picture from her driver’s license. Woodruff’s fiance and mother tried to defend her, but their pleas fell on deaf ears. She was then cuffed and subjected to questioning, during which it became apparent that none of her answers matched the suspect’s description.

Woodruff’s arrest took a toll on her and her unborn child. She experienced medical complications and dehydration due to the stress, as mentioned in the lawsuit. After spending approximately 11 hours in a holding cell, she was released without charges due to insufficient evidence. Woodruff decided to sue the Detroit Police Department for the wrongful arrest.

This incident adds to a growing list of wrongful arrests caused by AI facial recognition technology. Prior to Woodruff’s case, two other Black men, Robert Williams and Michael Oliver, were falsely accused based on faulty AI matches. These cases have led to public outcry and lawsuits from organizations like the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Numerous studies, including research by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), have shown the inherent biases and inaccuracies in facial recognition technology. People of color, particularly African Americans, Asians, and Native Americans, are more likely to be misidentified compared to their white counterparts. Women with darker skin tones also face a higher risk of misidentification.

Woodruff’s lawsuit seeks undisclosed compensation and calls for reform in the Detroit Police Department’s use of facial recognition technology. The need for more accurate investigative methods, considering the troubling implications of AI facial recognition, has become evident.