According to a theoretical physicist, there is no reason to fear artificial intelligence (AI) as it is just a tape recorder. However, there is something more powerful on the horizon – quantum computing. Quantum computing has the potential to push us into the age of the compact disc, making AI even more advanced. This means that your old Barry Manilow CDs might be valuable in helping AI solve world hunger.

In other news, Apple is reportedly planning to release the Watch X version of its Apple Watch, which will include a built-in blood pressure monitor. There are also rumors that the watch will provide additional features such as advising users to quit smoking and exercise more. Premium users might even have the option to perform open-heart surgery on themselves with an exclusive Apple scalpel.

Unfortunately, the healthcare industry continues to be a target for cybercriminals. A recent report from IBM highlights that these criminals are still hacking into healthcare organizations, as it remains a highly profitable endeavor. The average cost of a breach in the healthcare sector is now $4.45 million, surpassing all other industries. With such high costs, one might wonder if it would be more cost-effective for healthcare organizations to return to using paper records and rely on fax machines once again.

Despite these challenges, AI and quantum computing offer promising advances in technology. While AI may be just a tape recorder at present, quantum computing has the potential to revolutionize it further. So, there is no need to fear AI, but rather anticipate the possibilities it holds for solving complex problems and improving various aspects of our lives.