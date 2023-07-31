Artificial Intelligence Enters the World of Online Dating

Terrible news from the world of online dating. Artificial intelligence (AI) has made its way into the dating pool, offering assistance in creating witty opening lines and appealing profiles. Tech start-ups like Rizz and YourMove AI are gaining traction in the market by providing AI tools for better online dating experiences.

The internet has always been a random place for meeting strangers, but AI-assisted conversations are becoming increasingly common. It’s a less intrusive method compared to DNA-dating apps that require users to provide mouth swabs. However, this AI revolution in the dating world raises concerns that dating apps may eventually be filled with computers trying to woo other computers.

One start-up called Teaser AI even allows users to watch AI-generated chat unfold. Users answer questions about themselves and their personalities, and the AI creates chat messages that mimic their responses. When two individuals match, they can observe their chatbots engaging with each other.

Leading dating app companies are taking note of these developments. Bumble claims that AI is enhancing matches and simplifying the process of creating an online dating profile. Match, the parent company of Tinder and OkCupid, uses AI to moderate photos and now wants to explore using AI for profile creation. Match’s CEO, Bernard Kim, believes that generative AI could help address the issue of ghosting, where someone abruptly ends contact without warning.

However, there are concerns that relying on AI for conversation guidance may lead to people neglecting personal engagement. Ghosting may become even more prevalent if individuals suspect they are not interacting with real people. Critics argue that AI-generated icebreakers lose their value once users discover they were not crafted by a genuine person.

Another risk is the potential for AI to fuel fake accounts. If real users incorporate AI-generated chat, it becomes harder to identify bots. This is a sensitive matter for dating apps and their users, as trust and authenticity are crucial.

Furthermore, AI-assisted features have not been warmly received in other social media platforms. Users of Snapchat and Meta’s messaging apps have expressed dissatisfaction with AI chatbots, posting negative reviews and requesting their removal.

The future of AI-enhanced seduction remains uncertain. The true test will be when the conversation moves beyond the app and into the real world. That’s where genuine charm and the reliance on AI assistance will become evident.