AI’s Impact on Online Dating

Online dating has taken another unexpected turn with artificial intelligence (AI) making its way into the dating scene. Tech start-ups like Rizz and YourMove AI are gaining traction by offering AI assistance for creating captivating profiles and crafting witty opening lines.

While meeting strangers on the internet has always been a random endeavor, AI-powered conversations seem to be replacing genuine human interaction. Teaser AI, for example, allows users to answer questions about themselves and their personalities, and then generates AI-driven chat that mimics their responses. Users can then watch as their chatbots engage in conversation with each other.

Major dating app companies are closely watching these developments. Bumble claims that AI is enhancing matches and may simplify the profile creation process. Match Group, which owns Tinder and OkCupid, already uses AI to moderate photos and now wants to explore whether it can assist with profile creation. Match’s CEO, Bernard Kim, believes that generative AI could alleviate the fatigue associated with online dating, as well as combat ghosting.

However, relying on AI to manage conversations may discourage daters from taking real advice. Furthermore, the use of AI in dating apps raises concerns about the authenticity of interactions and the potential for increased fake account usage. Identifying bots will become more challenging if real users are employing AI-generated chat.

In addition, there is a risk of alienating users who may view AI-driven conversations as impersonal. The number of paying users on Tinder has plateaued, and Match Group’s stock price has fallen significantly. Bumble, a rival dating app, has also experienced a decline in its stock price.

Social media users have shown little interest in chatting with AI as well. Snapchat’s AI chatbot, My AI, received negative feedback from users, and Meta’s suggestion of AI personas in messaging apps like WhatsApp and Messenger has not been well-received either.

Ultimately, the true test for AI-enhanced seduction will be when conversations move beyond the app. In the real world, it will become apparent who possesses genuine charm and who relied on AI assistance.

Despite the potential benefits and convenience that AI brings to online dating, it remains to be seen whether it can truly replace the essence of human connection and getting to know another person.