The Rise of AI in Online Dating

The world of online dating has been shaken up by the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Tech start-ups like Rizz and YourMove AI are gaining traction by offering AI assistance in crafting engaging profiles and witty opening lines. While meeting strangers online is inherently random, using AI chat is a less intrusive method compared to DNA-dating apps that require users to swab their mouths.

However, the proliferation of AI-assisted conversations raises concerns that dating apps may eventually be populated by computers trying to woo other computers. One start-up, Teaser AI, even allows users to watch as AI-generated chatbots interact with each other. This advancement has caught the attention of major dating app companies like Bumble and Match, who see AI as a tool to improve matches and simplify the profile creation process. They believe that having an AI assistant can combat issues like “ghosting,” where someone abruptly ends contact without warning.

But relying on AI to remind users to end a conversation may not be effective, and it may further deteriorate the already fragile connections between strangers. Journalist Nancy Jo Sales argues that AI eliminates the essence of dating, which is supposed to be about getting to know another person. There is also the risk that AI technology will fuel the problem of fake accounts, as AI-generated chat could make it harder to identify bots.

Dating apps cannot afford to discourage users, as shown by the stalled growth of paying users on Tinder and the declining share price of Match Group, its parent company. Furthermore, users of other social media platforms have shown resistance to chatting with AI, as seen with negative reviews following the introduction of AI chatbots on Snapchat and Meta’s messaging apps.

While AI may add a level of sophistication to online seduction, its true effectiveness will be tested when real-life interactions come into play. The genuine charm and connection between individuals will ultimately reveal whether AI was involved in the flirtation process.