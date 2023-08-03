The Urgent Need to Address AI-Generated Images in Politics

Experts have issued a warning, emphasizing the necessity of addressing the use of artificial intelligence-generated or enhanced images in politics. This comes after a Labour MP apologized for sharing a manipulated image of Rishi Sunak pouring a pint. The image shared by Karl Turner, the MP for Hull East, showed the prime minister pulling a sub-standard pint at the Great British beer festival, while a woman looked on with a derisive expression. The original photo had been digitally manipulated to create this image.

The criticism received by Turner from the Conservatives prompted concerns about the upcoming election campaign. While it remains unclear whether AI technology had been used to manipulate the image of Sunak, the availability of such tools makes it easier and faster to produce convincing fake content.

Wendy Hall, a regius professor of computer science at the University of Southampton, stresses that the use of digital technologies, including AI, pose a threat to democratic processes. With major elections in the UK and the US approaching next year, she believes that AI’s potential risks should be a priority.

Shweta Singh, an assistant professor at the University of Warwick, similarly calls for the establishment of ethical principles to assure users that the news they consume is trustworthy. Singh emphasizes the urgency of implementing regulations, stating that impartial elections are unimaginable without such measures.

Prof Faten Ghosn from the University of Essex believes that politicians should be transparent with voters if they are using manipulated images. She references the efforts of US congresswoman Yvette Clarke, who is proposing a law change requiring political adverts containing AI-generated material to be clearly identified.

These warnings contribute to a growing concern among politicians regarding the regulation of AI. Darren Jones, the Labour chair of the business select committee, highlights the challenge of detecting deepfake photos and questions the government’s actions in tackling this issue before the next election.

While the science department is currently consulting on an AI white paper that outlines general principles, Sunak has shifted his stance on AI and now emphasizes the need for responsible development. Powerful AI companies, including Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft, and OpenAI, have recognized the necessity of watermarking AI-generated content to establish authenticity.

Governments have been given a deadline until the beginning of next year to address the issue of AI-generated disinformation, as stated by Microsoft’s president, Brad Smith. The protection of future elections, particularly the one in 2024, is contingent upon taking swift action to combat this problem.