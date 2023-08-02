Revolutionary AI Brain Implant Helps Paralyzed Man Regain Movement and Sensation

Keith Thomas from New York suffered a spinal cord injury in a car accident in 2020, resulting in the loss of feeling and movement from the chest down. However, recent advancements in AI brain implant technology by the Northwell Health’s Feinstein Institute of Bioelectronic Medicine have enabled Thomas to regain some control and sensation.

The researchers began by extensively mapping Thomas’s brain using MRIs to identify the specific areas responsible for arm movements and the sense of touch in his hands. Subsequently, microchips were implanted into his brain during a 15-hour surgical procedure. Thomas was awake during parts of the surgery, allowing him to provide feedback on the sensations he experienced in his hand as the surgeons worked.

To facilitate communication between the microchips and a computer, external ports were installed on Thomas’s head. The computer utilized AI algorithms developed by the research team to interpret his thoughts and convert them into actions. Termed “thought-driven therapy,” the process relied on the patient’s intentions. When Thomas thought about moving his hand, his brain implant emitted signals to the computer, which in turn transmitted signals to electrode patches on his spine and hand muscles, stimulating movement. Sensors were also attached to his fingertips and palms to provide a sense of touch.

With the aid of this system, Thomas was able to move his arm voluntarily and experience his sister’s touch during lab trials. While he remained connected to the computer during these milestones, the researchers observed promising indications of recovery even when the system was inactive. Thomas’s arm strength reportedly more than doubled since the study’s commencement, with improved sensation in his forearm and wrist. The team anticipates further progress in helping him regain a greater degree of touch and mobility.

Although there is still progress to be made, the researchers are optimistic that thought-driven therapy could transform the lives of individuals with paralysis. Chad Bouton, the principal investigator of the clinical trial and developer of the technology, emphasizes the groundbreaking nature of the therapy, envisioning a future where people with paralysis can lead more independent lives with the aid of these advancements.

