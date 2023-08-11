CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Impact of Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail and Apparel

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 11, 2023
Impact of Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail and Apparel

Generative AI has the potential to greatly impact the retail and apparel industries by revolutionizing various aspects such as personalization, customer service enhancement, design, and fraud detection. It is expected to reshape stock management and product design through enhanced agility. Younger consumers are more likely to engage with chatbots for online shopping inquiries.

The report explores the transformative power of generative AI in the retail and apparel sectors, highlighting its use cases, threats, and opportunities. It also provides valuable insights for businesses and individuals interested in leveraging generative AI in these industries.

Generative AI has been a long-standing dream for humanity as it holds the potential to fuel the next industrial revolution. By understanding the risks, limitations, and use cases of this technology, companies can make informed decisions about its adoption.

The report covers a range of topics, including an executive summary, an overview of generative AI, use cases in the retail sector, risks and limitations, and consumer data. It also mentions various companies operating in the retail and apparel sectors, including Amazon, Best Buy, Carrefour, Facebook, Google, IKEA, Marks & Spencer, Netflix, Shopify, Target, and more.

With its transformative potential, generative AI has the ability to reshape the retail and apparel industries and drive innovation. It is crucial for businesses to stay informed about this technology in order to stay competitive and meet the evolving needs of consumers.

For more information about this report, please visit the Research and Markets website.

