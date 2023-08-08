New AI-Driven Hacking Method Can Guess Passwords with 90% Accuracy

Scientists have recently discovered a new AI-driven hacking method that can accurately guess passwords by analyzing the sound profile of keystrokes. This cyberattack utilizes AI technology to learn and recognize the unique sound patterns of different keys on a keyboard. The research, which has yet to be peer-reviewed, suggests that this method can achieve over 90% accuracy.

In the study, researchers, led by Joshua Harrison from Durham University in the UK, conducted experiments using an Apple MacBook Pro equipped with a smartphone-integrated microphone. By listening for keystrokes, they were able to reproduce the exact keys with a 95% accuracy rate. The AI system was also tested during video calls using platforms like Zoom and Skype, where it achieved accuracies of 93% and 92% respectively.

The advancement of microphone technology over the last decade has made this cyberattack method possible. By analyzing the sound, intensity, and timing of keystrokes, the AI model can recognize the unique patterns of keyboard usage. The researchers trained the model by pressing 36 individual keys on a MacBook Pro multiple times, recording the keystrokes using an iPhone 13 mini placed 17 cm away from the keyboard.

However, the researchers note that the AI system does not work the same way for every keyboard. Each keyboard requires separate training for the AI model, as it needs additional references to associate each keystroke with the corresponding character. Changing one’s typing style can help mitigate these attacks. The study found that touch typing reduces the accuracy of keystroke recognition by 40% to 64%.

To defend against this type of cyberattack, scientists recommend using randomized passwords with multiple cases and avoiding complete words. Additionally, generating randomly fake keystrokes in the transmitted audio can reduce the risk of password theft. Researchers also suggest using biometric passwords, such as fingerprint or face scanning, as an alternative to typed passwords to mitigate the risk of such cyber attacks.

Overall, this new AI-driven hacking method poses a significant threat to keyboard security and highlights the importance of adopting secure password practices and exploring alternative authentication methods.