Predicting Subtypes of Parkinson’s Disease Using Machine Learning

Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute and UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, in collaboration with Faculty AI, have utilized machine learning to accurately predict subtypes of Parkinson’s disease (PD) using images of patient-derived stem cells.

The team employed stem cell technology to derive neurons from control and patient samples, creating four different disease subtypes. They then developed machine learning models capable of predicting the presence of Parkinson’s disease and accurately classifying the four subtypes with up to 95 percent accuracy. This breakthrough could open the doors to personalized medicine strategies and targeted drug discovery.

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative condition that affects movement and cognition. The symptoms and progression of the disease vary from person to person due to differences in the underlying mechanisms. Currently, there is no way to accurately differentiate subtypes, resulting in nonspecific diagnoses and limited access to targeted treatments.

The researchers generated patient-derived induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cortical neurons, creating a “human model of brain disease in a dish.” They then fluorescently labeled specific cellular compartments and conducted high-content live single-cell imaging. Using data from over 1.5 million cells, they trained models to predict disease state and subtypes.

The team employed two types of classifiers. One utilized automatically extracted features for deep profiling of cellular phenotypes, while the other used images and convolutional neural network (CNN) analyses for unbiased information extraction. The CNN-based image classifiers achieved close to 80–100% accuracy in identifying diseased states.

The findings confirmed the significance of mitochondria and lysosomes in predicting the correct subtype, highlighting their involvement in the development of Parkinson’s disease. Additionally, other cell compartments, including the nucleus, were also determined to be important. The researchers suggested that their approach offers advantages over traditional image analysis methods, as machine learning can decipher cellular features in an unbiased manner with higher accuracy.

This breakthrough could have significant clinical implications for the diagnosis and treatment of Parkinson’s disease. The identification of cellular mechanisms underlying different subtypes may indicate their likely response to proteinopathy. The researchers envision expanding this approach to understanding how these cellular mechanisms contribute to other subtypes of Parkinson’s.