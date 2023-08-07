The State of Artificial Intelligence in Architecture and Design

Kory Bieg, an alumnus of WashU’s Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts, has been an early adopter of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. He has been following the development of commercial text-to-image generators, such as DALL-E, Stable Diffusion, and Midjourney. Bieg credits Midjourney, which launched in spring 2022, for its affinity for architectural modeling.

The AI + Design mini-symposium, organized by the Sam Fox School and the McKelvey School of Engineering, aimed to sort through the hype and sensationalism surrounding AI and grapple with its actual capabilities. Speakers at the event, including Bieg and award-winning videogame designer Ian Bogost, focused on the topic of creating with creative AI, emphasizing that AI is not just about pushing buttons like in the Jetsons.

Bharat, a distinguished research scientist at Google, explained that contemporary AI technologies are built on artificial neural networks that mimic the human brain. These networks are trained by giving them billions of examples and rewarding them for correct guesses. Earlier machine learning programs were like autocomplete functions, but modern AI models learn general truths.

However, when it comes to creative professionals, there is still a need for fine control over AI-generated images. Creating the right AI image requires human judgment and an understanding of complex constraints. Diffusion models, commonly used in image generators, are not equipped to handle these complexities.

The symposium also discussed the relationship between technology and creative practice. Jonathan Hanahan, an associate professor of design and co-founder of WashU’s Human-Computer Interaction (HCI) minor, noted that while disruptive technologies may instill fear, new practices tend to emerge. The symposium aimed to encourage the integration of AI into design practices while recognizing the importance of human judgment and control in the creative process.

In conclusion, AI is becoming increasingly relevant in architecture and design, but there is still a need for human expertise and fine control to create meaningful and useful AI-generated designs. The symposium shed light on the current state of AI and the opportunities and challenges it presents in the field of architecture and design.