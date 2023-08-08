The Future of Artificial Intelligence and Design

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become increasingly prominent in recent months, with the development of new apps and tools capturing public attention. Kory Bieg, an architect and associate professor at the University of Texas at Austin, has been closely following the advancements in AI. He highlights the significance of the Midjourney system, which launched in 2022 and has shown a particular affinity for architectural modeling.

Bieg describes one of his projects, called “Housing Blocks,” that started with a prompt about “camouflage.” Initially, the AI-generated images featured tanks and artillery, but as Bieg continued refining his prompts, the images evolved into building materials like limestone and glass. This demonstrates the AI’s ability to learn and transform based on curated inputs.

Krishna Bharat, a distinguished research scientist at Google, emphasizes that the development of AI has been ongoing for the past decade and is only just beginning. He explains that contemporary AI systems, known as “deep learning,” are built on artificial neural networks that mimic the human brain. These networks are trained by providing them with billions of examples, rewarding correct guesses and correcting wrong ones. This process is similar to how humans learn from experience.

While AI image generators have made significant progress, there is still a need for human judgment and fine control in creating useful and meaningful images. Bharat points out that AI lacks the ability to capture nuanced details and adhere to complex constraints that creative professionals consider essential, such as cultural norms, aesthetic compatibility, and engineering best practices.

Jonathan Hanahan, an associate professor of design, reflects on the relationship between technology and creative practice. He highlights the pattern throughout history that when new disruptive technologies emerge, there is fear and concern, but ultimately new practices are developed. Hanahan suggests that the integration of AI into design can lead to the creation of innovative approaches and methods.

The future of AI and design holds great potential, but it requires a balance between harnessing the capabilities of AI while also recognizing the importance of human expertise and judgment. As AI continues to advance, it will be essential to explore ways to integrate it effectively into the creative process while maintaining the integrity of human creativity and design.