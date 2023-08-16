Artificial Intelligence Could Give Rise to “Neoclassical Futurist” Architecture Style, Says Tim Fu

Architectural designer Tim Fu believes that artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to create a new architectural style known as “neoclassical futurism.” Fu showcased his project, The AI Stone Carver, which used AI image generator Midjourney to generate column capitals that were then hand-carved in stone. According to Fu, AI’s main strength lies in its ability to fuse different concepts, creating successful and unique results. This fusion of classical and futuristic architecture could bring about new designs that have never been explored before, diverging from the minimalist style that emerged during the industrial revolution.

By using AI design tools, Fu envisions modern buildings with ornamental features inspired by classical designs. He believes that AI could take over the ideation phase of design, allowing human craftsmen to focus on fabrication. Fu argues that AI cannot replace the human touch and knowledge accumulated over millennia, particularly in handcrafting techniques like stone carving.

Fu hopes that allowing AI to handle the design process will free up architects and designers to create more innovative, ornamental structures. He suggests bringing back the beauty and aesthetics of the classical era, celebrating maximalism, and incorporating essential beauties seen in old architecture. He refers to this hybridist AI style as “neoclassical futurism” and has written a manifesto on the concept.

Fu also believes that China is becoming a hub of innovation in the AI sector, with the potential to lead in AI tool development. As AI continues to evolve, Fu sees it becoming an everyday tool of necessity rather than replacing human involvement in the industry. He emphasizes that while AI may replace certain tasks, it will transform the industry and reallocate human input rather than replace it entirely.

Overall, Fu’s vision for AI in architecture involves a fusion of classical and futuristic designs, revitalizing ornamentation, and reclaiming the essential beauties of old architecture while embracing the possibilities of AI technology.