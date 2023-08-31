AI System Beats Human Drone Racing Champions, a First for AI and Physical Sports

An artificial intelligence system called Swift, developed by researchers from the University of Zurich and Intel, has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by winning races against three world-class drone racing champions. This marks the first time that AI has defeated humans in a physical sport. The races took place on a specially designed track in a hangar at Dübendorf Airport near Zurich.

Drone racing is a sport in which pilots fly quadcopters at speeds exceeding 100kmph. While AI systems have previously achieved victories over humans in strategy-based games, physical sports present a greater challenge due to their unpredictable nature.

The Swift AI drone demonstrated real-time responsiveness to data collected from an onboard camera, similar to human racers. Sensors on the drone measure acceleration and speed, while the AI system uses camera data to locate the drone in space and detect gates along the racetrack. An AI-based control unit then determines the best action to complete the race circuit as quickly as possible.

The Swift drone trained itself to fly in a simulated environment using simulations that allowed scientists to avoid destroying multiple drones during the learning process. The AI drone flies autonomously using precise positions provided by an external position-tracking system and corrects errors by comparing the data from the camera with the recorded data.

During the races, the Swift AI drone achieved the fastest lap, outperforming the human pilots by half a second. However, researchers noted that humans are more adaptable than the AI drone, which struggled when faced with different conditions from those it was trained on.

This breakthrough in AI flight is not only significant for drone racing but also has potential applications in fields such as forest monitoring, space exploration, and cinematography. Faster AI drones could also play a crucial role in rescue missions.