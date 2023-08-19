Art Created by AI Not Eligible for Copyright Protection, Judge Rules

A federal judge has upheld a finding from the U.S. Copyright Office that art created by artificial intelligence (AI) is not eligible for copyright protection. The ruling came as part of a lawsuit challenging the government’s position on registering works made by AI. The judge affirmed that copyrights are only granted to works created by humans and that AI-generated works do not fall under that category.

The push for protection of AI-created works was led by Stephen Thaler, CEO of neural network firm Imagination Engines. Thaler listed an AI system called the Creativity Machine as the sole creator of an artwork called “A Recent Entrance to Paradise.” However, the Copyright Office denied the application, citing the importance of the human mind and creativity in the creation process.

Thaler sued, arguing that AI should be recognized as an author and that ownership should vest in the machine’s owner. The lawsuit questioned whether a work solely generated by a computer can be protected by copyright law. The judge ruled that without any human involvement in the creation, AI-generated works are not eligible for copyright protection.

The ruling emphasized that copyright law protects works of human creation and is designed to adapt with the times. It stated that human creativity is at the core of copyrightability, even when utilized through new tools or media.

Courts have consistently reached the same conclusion, recognizing human authors as the basis for copyright protection. Copyright law is not intended to cover works originating from non-human sources. The ruling also examined the purpose of copyright law, which is to encourage human individuals to engage in creation.

The decision comes as courts are considering the legality of AI companies training their systems on copyrighted works. These lawsuits, filed by artists, allege copyright infringement and could potentially force companies to destroy their language models.

In March, the copyright office confirmed that most works generated by AI are not eligible for copyright protection. However, it clarified that AI-assisted materials can qualify for protection if they are arranged or selected by a human in a sufficiently creative way.