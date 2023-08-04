Grand Rapids Among Cities with Most Jobs Threatened by Artificial Intelligence

A recent study has identified Grand Rapids as one of the cities with a significant number of jobs that could potentially be threatened by artificial intelligence (AI). According to the study, conducted by the Chamber of Commerce, nearly 80,000 jobs in Grand Rapids, accounting for 14.54% of the city’s workforce, face AI-related risks. The study analyzed data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the World Economic Forum’s “Future of Jobs Report 2023.”

The impact of AI on various industries is expected to be significant. Sectors such as cashiering, manufacturing, bookkeeping, and accounting could see the most significant upheaval as a result of automation and AI integration. However, despite the potential job loss, the World Economic Forum estimates that AI will create more than 69 million jobs globally by 2027.

In response to the potential threat, businesses in Grand Rapids, like Atomic Object, are viewing AI as a powerful tool rather than just a threat. Joe Chrysler, a software developer and consultant with Atomic Object, believes that AI can empower businesses and help them solve problems more efficiently. He points out that technology has always transformed the way businesses operate, and AI will be no exception.

Andy Johnston, Senior Vice President of the Grand Rapids Chamber, acknowledges that new technology often brings some initial friction; however, he believes that society will adapt and overcome the challenges posed by AI. He emphasizes the importance of investing in digital skills training to ensure employees and potential workers are equipped for the evolving job market.

Despite concerns about job displacement, the potential growth of AI in Grand Rapids may provide a competitive advantage for the region. Johnston highlights that the area is already outpacing the state in terms of job creation and believes that adopting new technologies like AI will further benefit the region’s economy.

While AI is advancing rapidly, Chrysler suggests that the complete replacement of humans in the workforce is unlikely in the near future. He explains that AI excels in tasks like generating initial drafts of blog posts but struggles when it comes to producing the final refined version. Therefore, humans continue to play a crucial role in tasks that require creativity and nuance.

In summary, Grand Rapids faces potential job threats due to the integration of AI, but businesses and organizations in the region are actively harnessing AI as a tool for growth and problem-solving. The study serves as a reminder of the need for continued investment in digital skills training to adapt to an evolving job market.