Can AI Ever Talk to Animals? The Doctor Dolittle Challenge

Large language models like ChatGPT have become adept at human speech, leading to the question of whether AI can communicate with animals. Neurobiologists Yossi Yovel and Oded Rechavi from Tel Aviv University propose the “Doctor Dolittle challenge” as a way to explore AI-based communication with animals.

The challenge involves three main obstacles that an AI-based language model must overcome. First, it must use the animal’s own communicative signals, without the animal having to learn new signals. Second, it should be able to use these signals in various behavioral contexts, not just in specific situations. Lastly, it needs to elicit a measurable response from the animal, as if it were communicating with another member of its species.

As an example, scientists have managed to create a robotic bee that performs a waggle dance to communicate the location of food to other bees. While this fulfills the first and third points of the challenge, it is limited to this specific context. Scientists cannot ask the bee how it feels or what it wants.

Even if these challenges are met, achieving the level of communication desired by pet owners or animal lovers may still be impossible. Human language may possess unique aspects that do not apply to other animals. Philosopher Ludwig Wittgenstein argued that even if a lion could speak, humans may not understand it.

In the future, AI may help us better understand animal communication but may not enable us to converse with animals like Doctor Dolittle. Yovel and Rechavi suggest that AI can be used to decipher and mimic animal communication as a scientific endeavor, but the challenges of truly engaging in human-like conversation with animals may persist.

The research by Yovel and Rechavi was published in Current Biology.

