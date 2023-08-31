New AI Platform Durotimi Aims to Detect Cancer Early

Durotimi AI Technologies, a new cancer-detection platform founded by physicist Doyin Bademosi, aims to revolutionize cancer diagnosis and detection using artificial intelligence (AI). Bademosi, who has an MBA and a postgraduate diploma in innovation and entrepreneurship, has been inspired by the difficulties of diagnosing cancer without symptoms, particularly after a family member was diagnosed unexpectedly.

The platform, named Durotimi, utilizes machine learning algorithms to analyze patient symptoms and medical histories, flagging the possibility of cancer before symptoms become apparent. By joining the dots in a patient’s medical history, Durotimi looks for correlations between symptoms, biomarkers, and other indicators that may suggest the presence of cancer. Integrated into existing medical records systems, Durotimi operates in the background during consultations or check-ups, providing GPs with real-time insights to inform decision-making.

Durotimi was established earlier this year after an 18-month research period and is based at UCD’s Nexus center for industry partnerships. The company has collaborated with researchers from CeADAR, Ireland’s National Centre for Applied AI. With an investment of about €500,000 from EIT Digital and support from Radmol AI Systems, Durotimi aims to launch its Software as a Service (SaaS) solution in Q1 of next year.

The company is also currently preparing for a fundraising round of €5 million to further expand its pilot programs, deploy the platform with more clinicians, and extend its capabilities to detect other cancers such as breast and cervical cancers. Bademosi states that the integration of Durotimi and Radmol AI Systems sets them apart in the emerging field of AI diagnosis, with the shared goal of minimizing the risk of delay and errors in cancer diagnosis and medical diagnostics overall.

