Artificial Intelligence Can Amplify Misinformation, Warns BlueDot Founder

Artificial intelligence (AI) played a crucial role in detecting and alerting people about the COVID-19 pandemic. However, according to Dr. Kamran Khan, founder of BlueDot, the same technology could also contribute to the spread of misinformation if proper precautions are not taken.

Dr. Khan emphasizes the need to avoid potential harm when using AI to track and respond to pandemics. He believes that it is not solely the responsibility of governments, but the entire society to address this issue. Large language models (LLMs), which are algorithms that predict and generate text based on massive datasets, can be prone to “hallucination” or creating false information. To prevent the amplification of misinformation, Dr. Khan suggests implementing guardrails around AI technology.

BlueDot, a Toronto-based company, gained recognition for being among the first to detect the signs of what would later become known as SARS-CoV-2. By utilizing AI, the company analyzed thousands of articles in multiple languages, identifying an article about an “unknown cause pneumonia” on December 31, 2019, before any official alerts were issued by organizations like the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization. Following this early detection, BlueDot’s customer base increased by 475%.

The benefits of AI in identifying emerging illnesses and providing early warnings have been widely acknowledged. Dr. Khan founded BlueDot to respond to infectious disease emergencies promptly and accurately, leveraging technology and innovation. However, building trust is crucial, especially in light of the erosion of trust in recent years.

AI can assist the medical community, but it is not a standalone solution. Zahra Shakeri, an assistant professor of health informatics and information visualization at the University of Toronto, suggests an integrated approach involving experts from various fields. Generative AI models detect relationships between words but may not distinguish factual information. While some misinformation can be identified by AI, not everything will be flagged. To combat this, experts from different domains can aid in determining truth, improving AI’s ability to detect misinformation, and increasing public awareness of the potential harms of generative AI information.

In conclusion, addressing the challenges of AI in combating pandemics requires collaboration among experts, researchers, policymakers, and stakeholders from different sectors. By creating an integrated mix of expertise, this issue can be effectively addressed, ensuring that AI is used responsibly and effectively to prevent the spread of misinformation.