The Role of AI in Tracking Pandemics: Balancing Benefits and Risks

Artificial intelligence (AI) has played a significant role in detecting and predicting the spread of pandemics, but experts warn that without proper guardrails, it could also contribute to the spread of misinformation. Dr. Kamran Khan, founder of BlueDot, a Canadian company that was among the first to detect COVID-19, emphasizes the importance of ensuring that AI does not create potential harm in the process.

Large language models (LLMs), powerful algorithms that generate text based on vast datasets, have the potential to produce misinformation. Khan advocates for the creation of guardrails to prevent the amplification of false information by LLMs. BlueDot’s early detection of COVID-19 was made possible by using AI to analyze thousands of articles in multiple languages, leading to the identification of an article about an unknown pneumonia in December 2019.

AI has demonstrated its ability to quickly identify emerging illnesses and issue early warnings, which has significant benefits in public health. BlueDot’s success story exemplifies the potential of leveraging technology and innovation to address global health challenges effectively. However, trust is a crucial factor in the adoption of AI, and there has been a decline in trust in recent years.

Experts stress the need for collaboration and cross-disciplinary expertise to ensure AI’s responsible use. While AI models can identify relationships between words, they may not always distinguish factual information from misinformation. One potential solution is to involve experts from different fields to verify the accuracy of AI-generated information. Greater public awareness of the potential risks associated with generative AI could also contribute to addressing the issue.

To navigate the complexities of AI in pandemic tracking, leadership, governance, researchers, policymakers, and stakeholders from various sectors must come together, similar to the collaborative efforts seen in the development of nuclear power. Dr. Khan emphasizes the importance of an integrated mix of experts, including healthcare professionals, data scientists, machine learning experts, and engineers, to develop robust infrastructure and remain proactive in preparing for future health crises.

While maintaining a sense of urgency, it is essential to approach the implementation of AI solutions with careful consideration. The clock is ticking, and by utilizing the expertise and potential of AI responsibly, society can benefit from improved pandemic preparedness.