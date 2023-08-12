Artificial Intelligence Could Have Profound Impact on Britain, says Deputy Prime Minister

Artificial intelligence (AI) is predicted to have a greater impact on Britain than the Industrial Revolution, according to Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden. He cautioned that while AI could enhance productivity and automate tedious tasks, it also poses a risk of being exploited by hackers to gain access to sensitive government information.

Dowden described AI as a revolution that will transform nearly all aspects of life within the coming years, surpassing the speed and extent of previous revolutions, such as the invention of the internal combustion engine. He highlighted the potential for faster decision-making in government processes, noting that AI is already being utilized in processing asylum claim applications by the Home Office. Dowden even suggested that AI could help reduce paperwork that is traditionally handled by ministers.

However, he also expressed concerns about the negative implications of AI. Dowden warned that terrorists could exploit AI to enhance their knowledge of dangerous material or carry out large-scale hacking operations, drawing attention to recent attacks against the Electoral Commission and the Police Service of Northern Ireland. He emphasized the ability of AI to facilitate destructive actions and cautioned against underestimating these risks.

Recognizing the economic impact of AI, Dowden acknowledged that it would lead to a significant restructuring of the job market. He assured that the government would prioritize supporting individuals during this transition and ensure that humans are not penalized. Dowden compared the growth of AI to the invention of the automobile, envisioning a future where AI handles mundane tasks, allowing humans to focus on more interesting aspects of their jobs.

In summary, Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden believes that AI will bring about a profound revolution in Britain, with the potential for increased productivity and streamlined decision-making. However, he also acknowledges the risks associated with AI, especially in terms of cybersecurity, and emphasizes the need for caution and effective safeguards. The government aims to manage the economic impact of AI and ensure a smooth transition for individuals in the workforce.